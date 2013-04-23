San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Binary Options Signals are in fact a trading advice from one trader to another in a form of an email, text or even a phone call. These signals, which are often provided via 'copy live trade' interfaces, are usually offered through a paid membership and some of the services offer a free trial for new members interested to try out their signals. The 'copy live trade' signals are offered in a live trading room where traders can view the activities of professional traders in a 'live steam' mode and copy the moves. This Copy Live Trade solution was first introduced to the market with Etoro.com which is a social network for Forex Traders and the unique characteristic of this Forex Platform is the ability of it's users to copy the live trades of other investors based on their rate of success.



Some of the popular brands out there include Signalfeeds.com and the optionbot.net which both offer a free trial for their new members. Signal Feeds will provides users with Binary Options Signals for commodities, stocks and currencies which the Option Bot is an Indicator for currencies only.



Many other Binary Options Signals Services are now available and I listed the most popular ones on my Binary Options Blog.



In my YouTube channel I've reviewed some of these services and the Etoro, Option Bot and Signal Feeds are ranking in terms of user popularity. All services are offered with a free trial period which gives users the ability to test out the credibility of these services. Check out my complete list of Binary Options Trading Signals on my Binary Options blog if you are interested to ride trends with professional traders and get an insight to the strategies used by other trades by copying their moves. Visit Mike's Binary Options Blog.