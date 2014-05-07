Free Book from VitaBreeze Examines Options for Managing Joint Pain

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- As part of its commitment to customers, VitaBreeze is now including a free, downloadable eBook with every purchase of its Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement. The unique product is only offered at Amazon.



The broad publication explains the anatomy of joint pain, steps that individuals can take to manage pain and mitigate disability, and examines the ingredients in the company’s exclusive product. Joint pain is a complex condition that afflicts more than 25 million individuals in the U.S. and the VitaBreeze eBook provides education and understanding.



“Joint pain can result from numerous diseases, trauma and aging,” said Michelle O’Sullivan, spokesperson for VitaBreeze. “Our new book helps consumers understand the condition and the benefits of our Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement.”



The firm’s supplement provides pain sufferers with a triple dose of each of its four ingredients. The capsules are vegetable based with no gelatin, making them easy to swallow. The supplement can help to promote joint health and relieve pain, offering an affordable alternative to expensive prescription medications with dangerous side effects.



The dietary supplement is specially formulated for quick absorption, allowing it to begin working quickly. The product is manufactured under strict quality control measures and the firm submits samples to an independent lab for ISO testing. Available in a 250-capsule bottle and in bulk amounts, the supplement comes with a 60-day money back guarantee.



When joints lose their natural cushion of tissue between bones, the resulting irritation can cause inflammation and swelling that leads to pain that can range from mild to severe. Those suffering from joint pain can face significant mobility challenges, flexibility issues and activity limitations.



The ingredients in the VitaBreeze formula occur naturally within the body. The VitaBreeze supplement ingredients function to maintain joint integrity and support the health of tendons, cartilage and ligaments, along with collagen and elastin production for flexibility.



The four-part compound and triple dose of the VitaBreeze Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement can offer pain relief for those suffering from various levels of joint pain. Combined with the free eBook, consumers have access to the information they need to make informed decisions about options for managing their pain.



For more information, visit the website at http://www.vitabreeze.com.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com