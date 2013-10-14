Free Business Directory Provides Amazing Growth Potential

Mugla, Turkey -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Small business around the globe face one major challenge and that is promotion. Though a solid strategy breaks through, not many businesses are fortunate enough to put into practice because of the price involved. Advertising is expensive but, it is also essential to put a business on the map. To solve this dilemma and give small business owners the opportunity to flourish, Fixmod has come up with a solution and that is to offer free service listings.



What this listing site can do is way beyond what a normal advertising site can do. It can instantly bump up sales for a business as it gives owners the chance to connect with their target customers with no extra cost. The free business directory lets owners post their business details for free. This is the biggest advantage of using this site because normally one would have to spend a lot of money to list their business on a directory.



As most listing attempts end in vain, there is no real way to monetize advertising efforts. One cannot spend x amount on promotion and expect every penny’s worth as most promotion efforts go unheard. As a result, businesses end up spending hundreds of dollars and not break even. Fixmod is a free business directory which carries service listings of a variety of businesses. In return, business owners don’t spend any money on advertising but get the exposure they need.



It is a great way to reach target customers and those on a budget can use the opportunity to plant their feet in the market. To know more about the service listings, log onto http://fixmod.com/



Media Contact

Mr. Emrah ERYILMAZ

Kemikler milas mugla Turkey

Zip 48400

+905336045002

info@fixmod.com

http://fixmod.com/