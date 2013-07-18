Free Camping Magazine Website Helps Holiday Makers Make the Most of the Current UK Heat Wave and Upcoming Summer Holidays with a Phenomenon Known as Glamping

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Many people try camping once or twice and are put off by the lack of amenities, creepy crawlies and leaky tents but it does not have to be that way. Glamping, also called boutique camping, has all the advantages that camping can offer except its more glamorous, glamping tents can be equipped with electrical power, lighting, real beds, real linen, even private bathrooms and hot tubs. Glamping has really opened up the camping experience to the mainstream. If you are attracted to the idea of camping, but not the idea of roughing it in the wild, why not give glamping a go.



Glamping is really catching on, many specialist campsites targeted specifically to glampers are now available; many of these sites have preassembled tents, tipis and yurts so all you have to do is turn up and start your holiday. This type of luxury accommodation can offer all the creature comforts of a hotel but is much more cost-effective, especially if you have a big family. This means that holidaymakers can get away more frequently with the family, for longer stays and even when the weather is not that brilliant.



A website called Inspired Camping, www.inspiredcamping.com offers great free tips and advice for holidaymakers and camping enthusiasts looking to experience the great outdoors, whether they are on a budget; prefer a bit of style or maybe even a bit of both.



The sites founder Sarah Riley had a life changing experience when at the young age of 38 she suffered a stroke. She tells the story on the site “At the age of 38 years, when my oldest daughter was 2 years old and my youngest only 2 weeks old, I suffered a stroke that left me and my family broken for a long time. I had to deal with symptoms like sickness, disorientation, being unable to walk or talk and forgetting how to do simple daily tasks, like reading, writing and remembering people’s names. The worst thing, and the thing that haunts me every day, is I couldn’t even remember the name of my 2-week-old baby.” You can read more about Sarah, the other contributors to the site and their motivations for creating it here; Sarah’s story was also featured in an article published by The Daily Mail.



The site is regularly updated and features camping and glamping ideas, camping competitions to win prizes such as camper vans, tents, etc. travel and even festival tips.



