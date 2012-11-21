Free Career Website Renders Job Boards Obsolete. Build Your Personal Brand Online

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- A new website, http://www.Career4.Me launches today that promises to change the recruitment landscape for ever. Free to the job-seeker, Career 4 Me is a complete online career resource. With a wealth of personal branding tips and methods of promoting brand you, job-seekers will learn how to develop their own personal brand online and connect with relevant recruiters.



An interactive CV builder helps people create their own professional CV through intuitive wizards, questions and prompts, guiding people through their career and presenting achievements and skills to employers in a format that will be found by recruiters with vacancies to fill who are looking for their skill set and expertise.



A Free CV doctor’s advice gives personalised feedback through an in-person video review, highlighting the exact problems in the current CV and detailing exactly what needs to be done to solve the problems that get CVs rejected. No standard cut and paste free CV review; this is detailed information that can be used immediately to get great results.



Career chooser helps people change direction in their career or perhaps decide on a career path in the first instance. Tests and quizzes help people brush up on their skills and learn new ones. The latest aptitude, psychometric, personality and other tests as well as answers and help with common interview questions and assessment tests are available now with many more tools to come. Complete integration with Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and other social media as well as assistance in the creation of compelling social media profiles essential to the job-seeker are key features.



Candidate’s CVs are found online through state of the art search engine optimisation, through Google and other search engines as well as through the site itself. Employers are able to contact candidates without knowledge of their personal details, protecting confidentiality and ensuring the boss doesn’t know they are looking for a job. Real-time, accurate statistical data shows candidates exactly how many recruiters have viewed their CV and help is on hand to improve the results.



About Career 4 Me

The brainchild of UK legal recruitment pioneer Sean Smith with help from leading international experts, the website is a one stop career building portal for candidates. Sean commented: “People have been let down by the job boards available online for too long. Candidates mistakenly believe that uploading their CV will get them found and interviewed. In truth, their CV stays on the system for months and maybe years and that had to stop. We have created a career portal that works and will get people real results. Sean continued: “In today’s Social Media age, people need to market themselves as their own brand, Brand You if you like. We have created all the resources necessary to manage your career from beginning to end, all in one place at no cost to the candidate”.



Contact Details:



Career 4 Me

16 Butlers Wharf West, 40 Shad Thames

London

SE1 2YA

Sean Smith

0843 289 2567

cvdoctor@career4.me

http://www.career4.me