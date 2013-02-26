'Free' Cell Phones Not as Free as People Think

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Cell phone companies advertise “free” phones with a contract, but how “free” are these phones?



“They’re not free,” said Anthony Coleman a partner with Solavei, a new cell phone company. “When you amortize the cost over the two years of the contract, you’re actually paying a lot more for the phone than if you bought it outright.” Learn more about Solavei by visiting http://www.EarnFreeService.com.



Mr. Coleman offered the following example:



A two-year contract for a smartphone with one of the cellular industry giants, which includes the “free” phone runs $120 a month.



At 24 months, the total contract is $2,880.



At Solavei, a customer buys the phone, say $300 on average, and spends $49 a month for unlimited voice, data, text, 4G nationwide with no contract. Solavei runs on the T-Mobile 4G network.



In 24 months, the customer has sent $1,476. That’s more than $1,000 in savings over two years.



“I hate to break this to you, but you’ve been duped, bamboozled and penny pinched by your current cell phone company. It’s true! They shackle you a high monthly fee for service by offering you a free phone every two years,” Mr. Coleman said.



Solavei doesn’t require a contract, doesn’t require a long term commitment and sells already unlocked phones.



“It’s that simple. Sign up and get a phone, which you pay for. If you don’t like the service - but you will - you still have the phone. You don’t have to pay an early contract termination fee,” he said.



Making matters even better is Solavei shares profits with its customers.



“No, I’m not kidding,” Mr. Coleman said. “When you sign up with Solavie, you’re going to be so impressed with the service and costs savings, you’ll tell your friends and get them to sign up too. When they sign up with the service, you earn money. And don’t worry about the cost. Your friends will pay the same $49 a month you pay for the exact same service.”



Solavei is taking the cellular world by storm. It went from a business concept to having more than 125,000 customers in six months.



“We believe in giving our members access to the latest phones and wireless capabilities. Solavei not only gives its members the opportunity to pay less for unlimited mobile service, but even the opportunity to earn income by sharing Solavei with others,” said company founder and CEO Ryan Wuerch.



For more information visit http://www.EarnFreeService.com.