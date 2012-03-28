Free Checking With No Bank or Debit Card Fees

Merrifield, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- For the third consecutive year the number of customers who left their banks have climbed, according to the J.D. Power and Associates 2012 U.S. Bank Customer Switching and Acquisition Study. One of the triggers for switching, according to the study, was the sharp rise in bank fees.



Finding personal banking accounts that keep costs at a minimum has become a priority for customers in today’s economy.



Flexible banking options are offered by Navy Federal Credit Union to active and retired military and the family members of those who serve in the military. Checking accounts, for instance, are free for select accounts and do not come with a minimum balance requirement for servicemen and women and their families. With Active Duty Checking from Navy Federal, members gain access to over 55,000 free ATMs worldwide. Members can also receive perks such as, unlimited transactions, no monthly service fees and ATM rebate offers. For Navy Federal members and family of those who serve in the military, checking account access is provided around the clock through our convenient online banking services.



The J.D. Power study also noted that over one-half of all customers who switched because of bank fees also indicated that their former bank provided poor service.



Navy Federal Credit Union provides its members with excellent service, great rates and convenient banking. These are just some of the reasons members choose us, and are what makes Navy Federal different from other financial institutions. Our Active Duty Checking affords those in the military, checking accounts that come with a free debit card and free debit transactions.



For the military, checking account benefits also include additional perks such as free checks with unlimited check-writing privileges and ATM fee rebates at Visa/PLUS System ATMs for up to $20 per statement period. These are services extremely valuable. For information on opening an account with us, visit our website at http://www.navyfederal.org.



About Navy Federal Credit Union

As one of the world’s largest credit unions, Navy Federal Credit Union retains over 3.7 million members worldwide with $40 billion in assets, 220 branch offices, and over 7,100 employees around the world. Navy Federal Credit Union strives to provide all military personnel in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and DoD with easy access to loans, mortgages, and low-rate credit cards. For additional information about Navy Federal, visit http://www.navyfederal.org.