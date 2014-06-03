San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Liv & Leo, Inc., a San Diego based company specialized in selling ‘SmartKidsID’ safety products like child Id and medical Id bracelets, recently launched its free CHILD ID APP ‘SmartKidsID’ that is available in the Apple iTunes Store for iPhones and Google Play Store for Android devices.



The App allows parents worldwide to store a child's vital information, physical identifiers such as height, weight, eye and hair color, medical information, and also photographs. Information is safely stored on a secured and password protected page.



SmartKidsID App is offered at no cost and child Id profiles are free as well. Parents can create a child id profile using the App or online at www.SmartKidsID.com - no purchase necessary!



“Every second counts when a child is missing! We wanted to make sure that parents are prepared for an emergency like this and carry their children’s id information with them all the time! To save valuable time you have to act fast and provide important identifying information about the child to authorities as quickly as possible! ” said Christiana Thieler, founder of SmartKidsID.



Key facts from the website of the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children state that the first three hours after a child goes missing are the most critical ones when trying to locate a missing child.



SmartKidsID App is easy to use and provides call buttons to “CALL 911” and “CALL National Center for Missing and Exploited Children”!



In addition a “Missing Child Alert” can directly be sent from the account in seconds to local law enforcement agencies. This includes all information provided when creating a SmartKidsID child Id profile.



The App and the website also provides a checklist with steps to take in the event your child goes missing. You can download the pdf on the website: www.SmartKidsID.com



Liv & Leo, Inc. urges parents to create a SmartKidsID online profile! It just takes a few minutes and could possibly save your child’s life! Frequent child id profile updates are recommended every 6 month. Using the App makes it very simple to upload a new photograph every time when visiting crowded places.



If parents on the other hand would like their kids to carry id and medical information with them while away from home, SmartKidsID offers affordable Id products that each come with a unique QR Code that can be linked to the existing child id profile. When a child is lost or needs special treatment in a medical emergency a helper can quickly access the needed information by scanning the QR Code using the SmartKidsID App or any other free QR Code Scanner that is available in the App Store.



Please find out more at www.SmartKidsID.com or watch the explanatory video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XU-V_5PmtM