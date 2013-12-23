Free Christmas Printables from Design Corral

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Design Corral has created an assortment of free printables for the Christmas season. The collection includes "From Santa" gift tags, holiday gift tags as well as gift tags suitable for any occasion. The designs can be downloaded directly from their website. They can be printed on your home printer on 8.5 x 11 card stock and then trimmed out with scissors, paper cutter or an exacto knife. They are perfect for anyone looking for an easy and well designed gift tag this season. They also offer a free line of printable Christmas greeting cards as well.



Design Corral also created a cute Christmas Cootie Catcher, which is also available as a free download. This makes fun entertainment for children, a great party favor and even a wonderful stocking stuffer!



About Design Corral

Design Corral is a lifestyle blog focusing on design in multiple categories including wedding, food, crafts and children's activities. Check them out at designcorral.com



Design Corral

Taylor Johnson

info@designcorral.com

Richmond, Virginia

http://designcorral.com