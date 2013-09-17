Free Colocation Pricing Tool from QuoteColo Makes Finding Quality Hosting Services Easier Than Ever

Plymouth, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- QuoteColo, the web’s most trusted site for helping businesses and individuals find safe and affordable colocation services for their mission critical IT infrastructure, recently announced the release of their new colocation pricing tool, available at http://www.quotecolo.com/colocation-pricing. This innovative feature allows customers to get free quotes and compare information between top-ranked local and national tier two, tier three, tier 4 and carrier-neutral colocation providers. Clients can simply go to the page and find up to date pricing from qualified vendors all over the United States – Northeast, Midwest, South and West. For custom configurations, clients can simply enter a few details about their colocation hosting requirements, including the amount of space, power and bandwidth they require. Then, they will receive direct quotes from qualified and cost-effective hosting providers in their requested area.



Searching for and requesting quotes from individual colocation service providers takes a great deal of time and effort, and at the end of the day there is no guarantee that the buyer’s search will yield trusted and competent vendors. Even Google search engine results pages (SERPs) can provide inaccurate or misleading information due to the fact that the algorithms are not always designed to favor companies with the best reputations and most qualified data centers. But with over 15 years of experience in the industry, QuoteColo possesses a thorough understanding of the information technology landscape, knowing which companies to trust and which ones to avoid.



With hundreds of data centers throughout the United States and Canada competing against each other for customers, QuoteColo ensures that pricing and services favor the buyer. “In the past, I have always felt as though I did not shop our colo business around enough to ensure we got the best deal. It was just so much work to contact each provider individually and get a sense of prices. You made it easy and got us a great deal on what we were after,” a testimonial on the website noted.



QuoteColo acts as an independent sales agent that receives compensation from its partner companies while providing free services to anyone who would like to use them. QuoteColo offers unbiased comparisons that do not favor certain providers over others.



QuoteColo provides free quotes and comparisons not only for colocation services but also for dedicated servers, managed hosting and cloud hosting, making them the one-stop shop for all mission critical hosting services.



About QuoteColo

QuoteColo is a Plymouth, MA based company that provides colocation, dedicated servers and cloud hosting services to SMBs and Enterprise companies. Since 2000, QuoteColo has successfully assisted thousands of companies in finding a qualified colocation hosting company. For more information on QuoteColo, please call 888-400-5732 or visit http://www.quotecolo.com.