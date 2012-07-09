Free Competition Will Let One Lucky Person Win a Website for a Zambian Charity Worth $2,000

Lusaka, Zambia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- Breathtaking landscapes. Incredible wildlife. A vibrant and rich culture.



These are just a few of the many things that make the southern African country of Zambia an intriguing place to read about and visit.



With its pleasant climate, exciting city life and amazing scenery, the landlocked country is appealing to both residents and tourists.



UK-based Zambian, Tum Kazunga, an internet marketing strategist and founder of London-based Captive Content Ltd., knows that Zambia is a beautiful country. He also realizes that many people are unfamiliar with Zambia, in part because there are not many online resources that can help people learn more about it.



Kazunga recently launched a website called Here is Zambia.com that provides both residents and visitors to Zambia with an online portal where they can find current and relevant information about the country, including articles about its citizens, culture, accommodations, and business community.



To help celebrate the new site, Here is Zambia.com is hosting a Facebook fanpage competition. The prize winner will receive a website for a Zambian charity of his or her choice that is worth $2,000. The competition is open to anyone who has an interest in Zambia, and the contest is free to enter.



In addition to in-depth articles and photos that help illustrate the many things that help make Zambia special, Kazunga is planning on setting up a business directory as well as a free platform from which local Zambian charities, schools and community groups may benefit.



“They can set up a media rich listing, use all the tools on the website and even announce volunteer opportunities, all for free,” he said, adding that the website will provide NGOs, artists, musicians, churches, schools and community groups access to the innovative platform.



“My vision for Here is Zambia.com is for it to become the leading website for, and about, Zambia. Using the skills and technology my company has assembled over the last 3 years, I have no doubt that we are developing an online community that will provide real tangible value to the people of Zambia.”



About Here is Zambia.com

Here is Zambia.com is the brainchild of Tum Kazunga, internet marketing strategist and founder of Captive Content Ltd, a bespoke consultancy based in London. The idea behind Here is Zambia is to provide an online portal service for both residents and visitors to Zambia alike. It is a space where they can find relevant and up to date information about the country, as well as its peoples, culture , and businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.facebook.com/HereIsZambia or http://www.hereiszambia.com



