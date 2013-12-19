Free Compound Interest Calculator Is Now Available at Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Free Math Calculator has developed a new desktop application called Compound Interest Calculator, which displays all relevant information related to interest. This advanced application guarantees to calculate the compound interest of users’ bank accounts accurately and efficiently. The Compound Interest Calculator is made available to people through the website Download.com for free.



The Free Compound Interest Calculator also calculates regular interests apart from compound interests. Compound interest is the amount of money obtained by way of interest itself. The new application from Free Math Calculator calculates the compound interest and displays it to the viewers on a graph using different colors for different parameters. Users can easily compare and identify the interest rate with the help of this interactive tool.



The website says, “You can also specify the time period for the main deposit and the compound deposit. The interest rate can be set as a percent amount and this allows you to calculate all your bank account’s interests with different rates.”



The website Download.com offers quick options for downloading the Free Compound Interest Calculator without any hassle. It is developed in version 1 and has a file size of 1.39 MB. More information related to the specifications and features of the Compound Interest Calculator app can be obtained from the official website of Free Math Calculator or Download.com.



Users can also leave their comments, suggestions and opinions of this tool on the website to assist other customers. This productive as well as personal finance software program is said to be compatible with different versions of Windows. The detailed list is provided online to help potential downloaders from all over the world.



To get more information about the Free Compound Interest Calculator, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Compound-Interest-Calculator/3000-2057_4-76037283.html



About Free Math Calculator

Free Math Calculator is a software development company engaged in the production of reliable and sophisticated math calculators. The online source of Free Math Calculator offers a number of applications free of cost.



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