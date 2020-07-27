Free Consultations on Residential Crane Rental Services

Manassas, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Rent-A-Crane Inc. of Virginia is offering free consultations for residential and industrial crane rental services which includes on-site meetings as well. The company, which has been in business for decades, works with contractors and builders throughout the state and has a long-standing tradition for elite work which is done safely. Their goal with the consultations is to assist local contractors who are trying to be more competitive with their bidding and are not sure how to otherwise place pricing for mobile crane for rent services and options.



"You have contractors in Virginia who usually do their own bids and have a decent idea of the costs involved when they need residential crane rental options. However, the issue now is that there is more competition right now and that means the bids need to be more precise. If you are too low on your numbers, you lose money. However, if you are too high on your numbers then you do not get the project. Rather than estimating for industrial or mobile options, contact us and we will help you by giving you the information you need including price, how long the work will take to complete and so forth." Rent-A-Crane Inc. Representative



Contractors are having to respond for more types of projects to keep up with demand. A construction company that only handled residential projects is now taking on industrial ones as well and needs crane rental services to accommodate. That is a large reason why the assistance with estimates are needed.



"It's a necessity to be as accurate as possible when you are talking about any work with subcontractors. The best example is someone who is venturing into a new avenue of work and they are not sure what they need. Well, not only does the amount of work change, but so does the equipment in a lot of cases as these bigger projects require bigger machinery and more hours. That's why it's smart to call us for assistance and to ensure your pricing is accurate and competitive so that you get the project."



About Rent-A-Crane Inc

Rent-A-Crane Inc has been in business for decades, serving Virginia and the surrounding areas. As you look for affordable and reliable crane rental services, be sure to call on us for assistance and guidance. We are happy to assist you with a consultation in our offices or we can also visit your jobsite if needed.