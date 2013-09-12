Free Countdown Timer Software from MediaFreeware.com Proves a Hit

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Measurement of time is an essential tool for synchronizing action. Without it, the structure of human society would be impossible to maintain. That’s why there are often strict societal rules concerning punctuality and timekeeping. Many people rely on a countdown timer to help them keep track of time.



One countdown timer related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is MediaFreeware.com. They are a free software company that has recently released a new countdown timer application for Windows that has received plaudits since its launch.



The software has a vast range of functionality. The main feature is the countdown clock. This is the type of countdown timer that everyone is familiar with. It counts down the time remaining until a specific point in the future. This can be useful for anything from boiling an egg to keeping an appointment.



The application also has a daily alarm feature allows the user to program in a regular alert. This can either be daily or weekly, and is perfect as a reminder for a regular task such as paying a bill or checking in with a relative.



The final feature is the countdown calendar, which lets the user set dates in the future to be reminded of. This has a massive amount of uses, but is specifically useful for remembering birthdays, anniversaries, work meetings, etc. It can also be useful for college students to plan their workload, programming in the deadlines for future essays.



A spokesperson for Media Freeware said: “We noticed there was a real need for a free software application that helps people keep track of time. While the functionality required is fairly simple, there just wasn’t a fully featured and reliable alternative out there, especially not for free. We decided to create a countdown timer application that is genuinely useful, easy to use, and free. We’re extremely pleased with the reception our free countdown timer application has received so far with our user base sharing the love of the tool extensively in social media.”



About MediaFreeware.com

MediaFreeware.com creates a range of software that is both useful and intuitive. They focus on providing applications that specialize in set tasks and are free to consumers and businesses.



For more information please visit http://MediaFreeware.com