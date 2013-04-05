Free Credit Score Repair Services for Americans, Get Qualify to Improve Credit

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Credit-yogi.com knows a lot about this subject, and is happy to share its knowledge with everyone, including:



- Self-Service Credit Report Repair

- Credit Repair Services

- CROA

- Avoiding Scams



DIY Credit Report Fixes



The best credit repair tips come from people who have had to do some fixing up of their own scores. The first thing a person must do to heal his wounded credit rating is get copies of his credit reports. The major reporting companies all allow one free copy per person, per year. Go over these reports diligently, keeping an eye out for mistakes. Send letters of dispute to the reporting bureaus and wait to get a finding. Up to 20% of incorrect items are removed from credit reports this way, immediately improving someone’s score.



Credit Mending Businesses



There are many credit score repair services out there. The point of these businesses is to help folks fix their poor credit scores. These services offer to contact a client’s creditors to “talk them down” on the amount owed. They say they’ll teach someone how to deal with credit and finances more efficiently, too. The thing is, these services do nothing for individuals that they cannot do for themselves, so consider the cost of them before signing a contract with one.



The Credit Repair Organizations Act



CROA makes it against the law for credit score repair companies to deceive people about what services they can provide, and for them to charge a person before having a signed contract. This organization is backed by the Federal Trade Commission and mandates that these companies inform clients about their legal rights and responsibilities, how long it could take to see results, and the total cost of the service, as well as any guarantees it offers. In this manner, CROA makes it difficult for these businesses to trick folks out of their money.



Be Aware of Scams



The wisest of the credit repair tips is to be careful of scams by businesses that claim to help people fix their credit scores. Some indicators of possible scams include the contract not having information about the amount one is paying, the services for which they are being charged, and a statement informing one of his right to cancel the contract within 3 days. If up-front fees are requested, walk away from the company.



