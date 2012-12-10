Free Demo and Free ezCheckPersonal Software at Halfpricesoft.com when Shopping Through TrialPay

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Print holiday style checks is easy this season. Holidays are a time of giving. For this year, shoppers of halfpricesoft.com can get a gift, the new edition of ezCheckPersonal check writer, for themselves with the gift they give.



"Family users can get ezCheckPersonal for FREE through TrialPay Offer now." said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, each family needs to stick to their budget. ezCheckPersonal makes it easy to monitor the spending and helps family stay away from debts. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



ezCheckpersonal check writing and printing software Highlights:



- Print personalized checks with logo on blank computer check

- Fill check data on pre-printed blank check

- Print image signature on checks

- Edit check layout and create customized personal checks;

- Easy to use reports

- Easy export data

- Print blank personal check

- Support computer check formats 3 or 4 checks per page

- Support Unlimited Bank Accounts



Halfpricesoft.com, the leading provider of easy-to-use software for small businesses and families, give buyers a new way to get free products by partnering with TrialPay, the leader in alternative online payments. Buyers can now get full version check printing software and Laser Blank Computer Check Paper for Free when they try or buy an offer from one of TrialPay's 2,000 blue-chip advertisers.



ezCheckPersonal, which is available for free test-drive at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-personal-software-download.asp, is the personal and home-use version of the popular check writing software from software developer Halfpricesoft.com. With the new edition, users can print professional checks on blank check stock easily in house. This latest version also includes the new category and report features that allow user to easily classify payments and keep tracking of the personal finances.



ezCheckPersonal is compatible with Windows 8 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows 7, XP, Me, 2000, 2003 and Vista system too



All software from Halfpricesoft.com, including ezCheckPersonal, is designed to be incredibly easy to use. Customers can begin printing checks within minutes of downloading and installing the software. The intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through the check writing and printing process.



To learn more about ezCheckpersonal and other free offers from halfpricesoft.com, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com is the developer and distributor of ezCheckPersonal check writer software. Halfpricesoft.com also has a complete lineup of affordable and easy-to-use tax and financial software titles for small businesses and families, including w2 software, 1099 software, payroll software, check writing software and TimeSheet software.