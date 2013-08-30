Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- AppRevels Co., Ltd., focuses on providing best solutions of picking out most useful iPhone/iPad apps for Apple users and managing the data in the iOS devices, officially released the Apple utility, AppRevels Software, on the 28th of August. This software is useful for the Apple users to manage apps on their iDevices. Meanwhile, this app can be used for transferring files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs.



AppRevels aims to help iOS users to find the best apps for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch. This company provides a piece of software called AppRevels. This software was released on the 28th of August, and now it's free for downloading at http://www.apprevels.com/apprevels/. Apprevels Software recommends users free apps and games, and sorts the apps and games out by categories. It will be convenience for users to find the apps and games they need.



The AppRevels Software allows users to download and install free apps and games within the software, and manage the apps of their iOS devices with ease. This software can also be used for transferring files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs without iTunes’ synchronization. What’s more, this AppRevels supports various kinds of iOS devices and is compatible with the latest version of iTunes. So the Apple users will find the software rather useful. The key features of AppRevels Software are listed below:

1. Free download and manage apps and games for iPhone and iPad. Check for the updates of the apps and games automatically.

2. Manage various kinds of files, including apps, music, videos, ringtones, books and Camera Roll files.

3. Transfer files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs with no Limits. Transfer files between two iOS devices; backup iOS devices content to computer and iTunes; copy files from iTunes/computers to iDevices without limit.

4. Make iOS devices as flash drives. Store any files that are in need.

5. Support many iOS devices, including iPhone 1st/3G/3GS/4/4S/5, iPad 1/2/3/4/mini, iPod touch/nano/mini/shuffle/classic. Be compatible with the latest version of iTunes and iOS 4.2/4.3/5/6. Can run with the latest iTunes and 64-bit and 32-bit Window 8.



AppRevels Software is designed in a simple style, users can easily figure out how to use it. AppRevels Software is now in the English version, and the versions of other languages are coming soon.



All in all, the AppRevels Software is multifunctional and easy to use. For the Apple users who feel annoyed when using iTunes to transfer files, this software is a good alternative. Users can easily find free useful apps and interesting games within the app and manage the apps and games with simple steps. Moreover, users can transfer many kinds of files with AppRevels Software, and they don’t have to worry about the iTunes' synchronization.



About AppRevels Co., Ltd.

AppRevels Co., Ltd, an innovative and pioneering technology company, dedicates itself to providing the solutions of recommending the best apps and games for Apple iPad, iPhone and iPod touch users and developing the best free iOS device data backup, transfer and management software.