Free Download Newly Released iPad/iPod touch/iPhone Data Recovery Software at CNET.com, Recover Lost Files on MacBook Effortlessly

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- December 11, 2013, Shenzhen, China – Leawo Software, a professional solution provider for multimedia conversions, data transfers of iOS devices, and data recoveries of iOS devices, officially released Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac today. Leawo Software will give the debut of this software to CNET.com at 9 a.m. of 11th, and users can free download the software to recover lost files.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac is multifunctional iPad/iPod touch/iPhone data recovery software. The software helps users to recover lost files from iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, and also backup iPhone, iPad and iPod touch files to MacBook. The software makes the data recovery and backup issues easy to be done, and all Mac users will benefit from this software. The key features of Leawo iOS Data Recovery are listed as follows:



1. Recover files from iTunes backups; recover files from iOS devices; recover files under DFU mode for iPhone 4 and iPod touch 4.

2. Recover and back up 12 kinds of files from iTunes backups, including Camera Roll, Photo Stream, Photo Library, Contacts, Messages (SMS, MMS, iMessages), Message Attachments, Call History, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Voice Memos and Safari Bookmarks; recover and back up 6 kinds of files from iOS devices or under DFU mode, including Contacts, Messages, Call History, Calendar, Notes and Reminders.

3. Support all kinds of iOS devices, including the latest iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPad Air and iPad mini with Retina Display.

4. Recover and export files to Mac-compatible files so that users are able to view the files with their MacBook.

5. Run smoothly with the latest iOS 7 and the latest version of iTunes. Perform well with the Mac OS X 10.9.

6. Have friendly UI, and easy to handle. The software enables users to preview the files, and export the recovered files to MacBook-compatible files so that users are able to view the files in MacBook.



The free download for Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac will start at the 9 a.m. on the 11th of December, and the software will be introduced in detail. Anyone interested in this software please refer to CNET.com to get Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac. Meanwhile, the software will display in the official website of Leawo Software, and users can go to the web page to get more detailed information about the software.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac is a totally new product developed by Leawo Software. Although this software is new, it provides very powerful functions. Users will benefit from this useful /iPad/iPod touch/iPhone data recovery software. Few pieces of iPhone data recovery software for Mac are available on the Internet, and many Mac users are in desperate need of a piece of really useful iPhone data recovery software. Leawo iOS Data Recovery for Mac is helpful iOS data recovery software that provides convenience and good using experience to all Mac users. Anyone wants to know more about Leawo iOS Data Recovery please refer to: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery-mac/.



Links:

Company Page: http://www.leawo.org

Product Page: http://www.leawo.org/ios-data-recovery-mac/

Download Link: http://download.cnet.com/Leawo-Data-Recovery/3000-18553_4-76041940.html?part=dl-&subj=dl&tag=button



About Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.