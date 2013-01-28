Free eBook Helps Freelance Writers Learn About Popular Writing Jobs

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- FreelanceWriting.com has released a free eBook entitled, "Online Writing Jobs for Freelance Writers" to help aspiring writers learn about the most common writing jobs and the best methods to land freelance work from editors, publishers, businesses, and staffing agencies. The 50-page eBook covers more than 15 hot writing specialties — such as blogging, copy-writing, SEO writing, and magazine writing — and teaches writers proven techniques to succeed at each one.



Written by Janice Jacobs, a professional freelance writer and a job researcher for a freelance writing group , she tackles each type of writing specialty and pulls it apart to elaborate on specific elements. For each writing specialty, Jacobs explains: 1) what the specialty is; 2) type of clients who hire writers; 3) where to find jobs; 4) average pay rates; 5) how to approach prospective clients for freelance work; 6) how to respond to job ads; and 7) advice on marketing freelance services.



"Online Writing Jobs for Freelance Writers" is especially useful for laid-off service-skilled individuals who desire to pursue a freelance writing career. It is equally useful for individuals who want to learn how to pick up occasional or part-time freelance work to supplement their income.



Jacobs points to a growing trend in working from home, particularly as a freelancer. "Companies continue to increase their demands to outsource work to freelancers because it is more cost-effective. Plus, they can pool together many talented freelancers with different specialties and skills to work on a project."



Freelance writing is one of the most popular work-from-home careers because of the low start-up costs, low overhead, and the promise of earning a steady paycheck based on the work ethic of the individual.



About FreelanceWriting.com

FreelanceWriting.com (http://www.freelancewriting.com/), established in 1997, is one of the most popular websites to learn about freelance writing as a career. The site is managed by Freelance writer Brian Scott.



The ebook is offered as a free .pdf download at FreelanceWriting.com's Free eBooks section.



