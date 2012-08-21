Free eBook Helps Laid-Off and Unemployed Workers Decide on a Virtual Assistant Business

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- VirtualAssistantJobs101.com has released a free eBook called, "How to Start a Virtual Assistant Business" to help unemployed or recently laid-off service-skilled workers consider a self-employment career as a virtual assistant.



A Virtual Assistant is a freelance professional who provides expert skills in management, administrative, technology, customer service, typing, as well as writing, editing and data entry for independent entrepreneurs, big and small businesses, and non-profit organizations. Because virtual assistants can work at home, they communicate with their clients via different communication tools such as the Internet, e-mail, Skype, FTP and fax machine.



The complimentary eBook, "How to Start a Virtual Assistant Business" offers advice and insights into establishing a virtual assistant business--and the reasons why. The author, Janice Jacobs, who has worked as a VA for more than six years, includes chapters on "Who Hires Virtual Assistants," "The Benefits of Working as a Virtual Assistant," "The Qualities and Skills of a VA," and "Easy Steps to Launch a Virtual Assistant Business."



The sluggish economy in the United States has forced many service-skilled workers into unemployment or into lower-paying jobs. To find alternative ways to pay the bills or to earn a steady income, many unemployed workers are opting for self-employment, especially working virtually from home. A few of the most common and well-paying virtual jobs include at-home customer service help, medical billing and coding, technical support assistance, writing and editing, and many forms of data entry. While virtual jobs for administrative tasks are not top-tier paying jobs, they do pay from $9 to $15 an hour, depending on the task and company.



Jacobs welcomes anybody who is interested in pursuing a virtual career to download her free eBook



