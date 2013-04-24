Free eBook on Prosperity & Success in Life Offered by Jennifer Zhang

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- The effects of the recent economic condition has gone deeper than just the balance sheets: people are struggling to maintain a healthy equilibrium between their work and personal lives. As the workplace becomes more and more demanding in today’s economy, people often realize that their personal life is being neglected in the process. This leads to a crucial question that one often ponders upon: “What is true success and how can one achieve it?” Jennifer Zhang uncovers the delightful secret behind success with her free eBook.



The Free eBook



Jennifer Zhang is a motivational writer, who has a passion for helping people strike a balance in their lives. She has spent numerous years understanding the principles of being successful in life and uses her knowledge in facilitating her readers in becoming more practical and positive in their everyday chores and decisions. She assists people in setting effective goals in their lives and working towards them. With her diligence and insightful advice, many a reader has found a motivation and direction to work towards. “The Prosperity To-Do List” is Jennifer’s blog that has touched the lives of hundreds of readers, giving them a new-born determination and a sense of accomplishment.



28 Quick & Practical Tips



Jennifer Zhang’s free eBook “28 Quick & Practical Tips to Increase Your Chances For Success” is a complete self-help book that is being offered for free to anyone who subscribes to her website mailing list. This much sought-after free eBook has a wide array of advice ranging from self-motivation tips to planning and dealing with success and failure. It covers a wide range of real-life problems such as handling opportunities, taking initiative, coping with strengths and weaknesses and setting goals in life.



Jennifer Zhang has decided to extend her helping hand to a wider audience. “I strongly believe in the Golden Rule: treat others as you want to be treated yourself,” Jennifer stated. “Being kind and nice to people goes a long way in achieving success.” In accordance with her passion for helping others, Jennifer offers a free eBook to any person who subscribes on her website. The eBook is a resourceful tool of life-changing advice and motivational counseling that is bound to help readers look at life in a new light. Each actionable tip and insight in the free eBook is a reflection of Jennifer’s own life lessons and personal experiences.



To subscribe to the free eBook “28 Quick & Practical Tips to Increase Your Chances For Success”, log on to the website http://www.prosperitytodolist.com/free-ebook/ . Visit the web page http://www.prosperitytodolist.com/ to learn more about Jennifer Zhang and her blog, Prosperity To-Do List.



About Us

For more information visit the website http://www.prosperitytodolist.com/free-ebook/



Media Contact

ProsperityToDoList.Com

Jennifer Zhang

http://www.prosperitytodolist.com