Ribbun Software is an SEO company that offers several different services to improve the online presence of its clients, including an EDU link building service.



The free EDU links that are created by Ribbun through this promotional campaign will be of the same quality as the complete EDU link building package provided by the company. By choosing this particular package, customers can get completely organic links from profiles created on EDU websites. For those who are not aware, EDU domain names are only used by educational institutes such as colleges and universities. These websites generally gather a high amount of traffic and tend to have a strong online presence. As a result, a vast majority of these websites also tend to rank high in search engine results pages. In other words, back links from EDU websites hold a strong authority for search engines and also attract large volumes of targeted traffic.



The strategy of using EDU back links for search engine optimization is not new, but it has not been picked up by many people. Only a few experts in the fields, some of who are in Ribbun Software, know the potential of EDU back links and have the necessary skills, expertise, and resources to carry out such SEO strategies. Ribbun spokesperson Mr. Mohit says, “Creating back links from EDU websites is basically the same as making back links from another website, but only in theory. In reality, it can be a little tricky to get an educational institute’s website to post a link to your website. Fortunately, we have the resources and skills to do this, and we can give you enough proof by providing free EDU links.”



Ribbun has claimed that it will accept the request of any website owner to provide free EDU links. The company has already set up a separate page where interested webmasters and website owners can provide necessary details, including the keywords that are to be targeted. Once a request is submitted, experts at Ribbun would manually create the free EDU back links and send its exact location to the destination email ID mentioned on the entry page.



