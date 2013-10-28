Free Estimates Now Provided by Turbo Carpet Cleaning

Auburn, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Turbo Carpet Cleaning has added more convenience to its customers by providing the opportunity to obtain free quotes directly from its website. The Seattle carpet cleaning company has introduced a simple form directly on its homepage. Customers just have to enter their name, phone number, email, and number of rooms to be cleaned.



Whether it is carpet cleaning for Seattle , Renton, or anywhere else, consumers get an estimate immediately, for the full range of the company’s services. The company cleans residential homes in addition to hotels, theaters, boats, restaurants, rental units, and offices. Expert cleaners will clean carpets of stains, gum, oil, and more. Also provided are tile and grout cleaning, hard surface cleaning, and upholstery cleaning.



In addition, Turbo Carpet Cleaning can perform water extraction. Its professionals also provide carpet dying for customers in addition to installation, stretching, and repair. Carpet replacements are also provided where needed. Truck mounted steam and extraction units are implemented to provide the best service possible.



This Everett carpet cleaning service , therefore, is most efficient and customers can also take advantage of special pricing, gift cards, and other deals. Tubro Carpet Cleaning benefits the customer by removing bugs, preventing mold formation, and helping carpets last for as long as possible. Also, the company provides Federal way carpet cleaning services and will set fans and dehumidifiers to optimal levels.



Customers can get quotes on more than just vacuum services. Tubro carpet cleaning also offers advice such as cleaning up spills immediately, taking off shoes, and adding rugs and mats for extra protection. The organization cares about the daily upkeep of its customers’ carpets.



For more information on the company and to obtain a free quote, go to http://www.tubrocarpetcleaning.com/



About Turbo Carpet Cleaning

Turbo Carpet Cleaning employs professional contractors to clean homes and commercial properties such as offices and restaurants. All technicians are certified and the company guarantees satisfaction through a specialized grid cleaning system, 24-hour follow ups, and corner and trim protectors. Carpet stain, oil, and gum removal; water extraction; hard surface cleaning; tile and grout cleaning; and more are provided throughout Seattle, WA and the surrounding area.