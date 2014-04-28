Free Facebook Cover Photos Available at Roflcovers.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Newly launched website allows Facebook users to download professional cover photos to make their Facebook profile standout. The Facebook cover photos are available from Roflcovers.com as an instant download where they can edit them and make them personal to their Facebook account.



Roflcovers.com which is mobile compatible offers a straightforward way to change Facebook covers, giving users a free cover photo creator tool to make their account stand out through customized covers.



The selection of Timeline Covers on offer include high resolution images within a wide range of categories that include travel, movies, sports, music, and celebrities, giving user a whole range of stunning graphics to suit their every need.



New cover photos are added to the site daily and with such a wide selection on offer, Facebook users are able to change their Facebook Timeline as often as they want too, on a monthly, weekly or even on a daily basis to keep their Facebook account looking fresh. The site is very easy to use and with a simple press of a button, users can add a new photo to their Facebook account.



The website is easy to navigate, with all the available categories listed down the right hand side of the page, giving user easy access to the pictures they want to use for their Timeline.



A spokesman for Roflcovers.com said: “Facebook users want their account to stand out, to have a Timeline Image that says something about them and their account; this is why we put our Free Timeline photos site together, to help users have an account that stands out. We have lots of images to choose from where they can be made personal to any account with a quick edit.”



To learn more about how to create stunning Timeline Covers and to see how easy it is to use Roflcovers.com, please visit www.Roflcovers.com



About Roflcovers.com

Roflcovers.com gives Facebook users a free easy solution to creating stunning Timeline covers to make their Facebook account stand out from the crowd. With all the categories that are available and with the simplified way where users can update their Timeline cover, Roflcovers is fast becoming one of the biggest Facebook covers site.