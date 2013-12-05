Free 'Fast Filter' Options Trading Strategy Now Available to All, Reports Online-Trading-News.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Online-Trading-News.com are reporting that a new video is now available to watch online that provides people with a free strategy, called the Fast Filter' method, that people can use to help identify the best stocks and ETFs to trade when trading options.



More specifically, it is a strategy that is designed to be used alongside another highly profitable trading method - the Candlestick Trigger method - which was recently outlined in another free video, and is available via the Online Trading News website.



The Candlestick Trigger Method, which is discussed here, is based on monthly options trading, and enables people to bank gains of up to 5% per month, which many people would agree is an outstanding return.



The Fast Filter Method, which is discussed in this latest article, is a filtering method that is designed to be used in conjunction with the Candlestick Trigger Method to help identify the best low-risk high-probability set-ups at any given time.



Subsequently the combination of these two simple strategies helps traders bank some impressive profits, particularly as strict risk management rules are applied when entering each trade, and the exit points are carefully managed to produce maximum profits.



Commenting on these two free trading videos, a spokesman for Online-Trading-News.com said:



"It is rare for traders to give away their profitable strategies completely free of charge, but that is exactly what Bill Poulos has done in these two videos, which are both freely available to watch online."



Anyone that would like to watch these two videos and learn all about these two powerful options trading strategies, can do so by visiting:



http://online-trading-news.com/2013/12/04/trading-options-using-the-fast-filter-method/



About Online-Trading-News.com

Online-Trading-News.com examines some of the best new forex, stock and options trading courses that come onto the market, and also provide commentary on the financial markets.