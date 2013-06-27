Free Fax Service Fax Riot Launches New Site Giving Free Faxes to Anyone with an Internet Connection

Pacifica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Fax Riot, a new, online free fax service, announces the launch of FaxRiot.com and the ability to send a free fax to any U.S.-based number. Without obligation or sign ups, visitors can send up to three free faxes in a 24-hour period.



Even with the advances in mobile technology that would make fax machines seem unnecessary, faxes are still a viable way to transfer data, particularly for very important items like mortgage documents, government benefits documentation, and job applications. However, many people do not have a fax machine, and many young people aren't aware of how to use one.



Fax Riot bridges the gap by providing free internet fax capabilities to anyone with an internet connection and a computer. It's not necessary to create an account or log in to send a fax, and the site is easy-to-use, convenient, and ad-free.



“You have to be able to send a fax to banks, doctors, and the government,” says Sam Contapay, creator of Fax Riot. “If you can’t send a fax you may lose out on a job, lose your home, or not be able to take advantage of government benefits. Not everyone has a fax machine.”



To send a fax from a PC, simply visit Fax Riot, fill out the short form including name, email address and recipient's contact information. Each free internet fax can include up to three attachments at less than 5 MB each. It's not necessary to enter credit card information or provide any additional personal information.



Email addresses and fax attachments are regularly purged from the Fax Riot system, and all data is secure and protected during transmission. Fax Riot provides a safe way to send sensitive information like personal or financial data to desired recipients quickly and easily. Fax Riot does not collect email addresses and will never sell any information to other parties.



About Fax Riot

Fax Riot makes it easy for anyone with a PC and internet connection to send a fax for free. Providing free fax service to any United States-based phone number, there is no need to create an account, sign up or fulfill any obligation. Fax a resume, mortgage application, or government benefits application today. For more information, visit www.faxriot.com.