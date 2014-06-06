GOTD Gives Away Free All-in-One YouTube Video Downloader and HD FIFA World Cup Video Converter

Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Digiarty Software is on the process of launching the greatest giveaways in June right now. It is officially announced that WinX HD Video converter Deluxe, the all-in-one YouTube Video downloader & converter, will be given away to GOTD (Giveaway of the Day) subscribers from June 6 to June 8, 2014.



With arrival of 2014 FIFA World Cup and summer holiday, peoples can get various fantastic match videos and holiday trip videos on YouTube. The purpose of this new planned giveaway of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is to meet customers’ requirements to free download and convert HD/SD excellent videos from YouTube to mainstream video formats, such as AVI, WMV, MOV, and portable devices, iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy series, HTC, Google Nexus etc, to enjoy videos on the move. It is also capable of free converting recorded 2014 FIFA World Cup videos and travel videos by camcorder to MP4/FLV/WebM and helping upload them to online websites for sharing.



What's more, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe adds a new Auto Convert Module to separate downloader from converter. Users can select to download YouTube videos alone or convert for playback on PC/Mac/mobiles after downloading. "User experience can be greatly improved with this new feature." said Jack, CEO of Digiarty.



Main Functions of WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe:



- Convert all kinds of SD/HD/UHD video, e.g.: MKV to AVI, M2TS/MTS to MP4, MOD to MOV, MOV to AVI, AVI to MP4.

- Convert videos to portable devices, including iPhone 5s/5c, iPad Air/Mini with Retina, Samsung Galaxy S5/Note 3, HTC One, Google Nexus 7, Amazon Kindle, Sony PS3/4 etc. * Download YouTube videos like 2014 FIFA World Cup videos in formats MP4/FLV/WebM with different resolutions (1080p, 720p).

- Edit videos by cropping size, trimming segments, merge several videos and adding subtitles.

- Technological features: High Quality Engine to improve audio and video quality, De-interlacing Engine to remove interleaving, Safe Mode to guarantee that conversion will not go wrong and CPU-core utility to accelerate conversion speed.



Pricing and Availability



Please don't miss out the best chance to get this YouTube downloader and HD FIFA World Cup video converter free (originally priced at $49.95). The license code for GOTD subscribers is available for three days from June 6 to 8: http://www.giveawayoftheday.com/



After that period, this football game video giveaway will still last on the official giveaway webpage of Digiarty Software till July 20: http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/world-cup-video-contest.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software Inc. devotes to developing the most advanced Blu-ray/DVD/video conversion and backup solutions and providing best support and sales service. Since establishment in 2006, it has owned an accomplished multimedia software system, including DVD ripper/Author/Copy, Blu-ray Decrypter and HD Video converter and received a lot of good reviews from customers all over the world.