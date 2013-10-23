Free Fitness Assessments for Aventura Residents Now Offered by Coached Fitness

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- In order to enhance one’s health and overall fitness, it is important to take measurements and set goals for the future. Coached Fitness is offering Aventura residents a free fitness assessment that defines and measures key metrics for success.



Objective measurements serve as a benchmark for improvement and allow Coached Fitness personal trainers to tailor workout programs to meet clients’ needs. Body fat percentage, muscle mass percentage and the metabolic rate are among key determinants in the design of workout routines. Trainers also look at the Body Mass Index (BMI) to gauge whether someone is at the right weight.



Hydration, nutrition and physical endurance are carefully reviewed to assess strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improvement. In a friendly, professional manner, trainers analyze current-state diets and lifestyles to ascjavascript:void(0);ertain if there are habits that are detracting from one’s health. Muscle strength is also reviewed along with any strength training programs. The fitness assessment is comprehensive in nature and designed to provide Aventura residents a clear picture of their health.



The personal trainers at Coached Fitness are among the most respected in Florida and are dedicated to improving their clients’ lives and well-being. Planning sessions, consultations and workouts are fun yet productive. The free fitness assessment allows clients to meet trainers and ask questions about one-on-one or group sessions. Since there is no risk involved, it is easy for one to see what Coached Fitness is all about.



Scheduling a fitness assessment is a relatively quick process. Simply phone (954) 543-2119 or send an email through the website, and a Coached Fitness staff member will help setup a meeting. At every point in the assessment process, clients are treated with the respect they deserve. There is no better provider of personal training or fitness assessments in the community.



Taking objective measurements of one’s health helps design the optimal workout routines. Free fitness assessments allow people to gauge their health and meet with Coached Fitness’ personal trainers in a safe and risk-free environment.



About Coached Fitness

Coached Fitness was founded by JP Montanari as a unique fitness facility in Hallandale Beach that is dedicated to personal training and small group fitness training. Small group training classes are offered on a daily basis. JP and Gian Montanari conduct these classes along with their staff of personal trainers that includes Franco Cabana, and Daniel Safirstein. You can find out more by calling coached fitness at (954) 543-2119 or visiting their website here http://www.coachedfitness.com/