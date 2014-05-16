Free Gift Card Furnished to Customers of Brandon Honda

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Brandon Honda understands consumers have choices when purchasing a new or used car, parts, and service and wants to reward customers who choose to visit their Tampa Honda Dealership. Customers visiting Brandon Honda for their automotive needs receive a $25 pre-paid Visa card, when certain terms and conditions are met. The dealership wishes to reward customers for choosing them, and the card may be used to pay bills, shop, travel, or for any purpose at any location where Visa is accepted.



"Customers find they have numerous choices when it comes to buying and caring for a car. To show appreciation to customers choosing our dealership, we decided to start this gift card program. The dealership provides the card free of charge, and no purchase is necessary. Visit the website to learn more about this program and how one can take advantage of it," John Marazzi, spokesperson for Brandon Honda, declares.



In addition to the gift card program, Brandon Honda offers a number of other specials, including the $1,000 price protection program, the military appreciation offer, and new car specials. One finds a special on the 2014 Honda Pilot, the 2014 Honda Odyssey, and various used cars. Service and parts specials ensure every customer receives a great deal each time they visit the dealer for any of their vehicle needs.



"Money remains tight for many families, yet transportation costs continue to rise. Brandon Honda strives to reduce the cost of car ownership with the help of these and many other specials. Visit the dealership today or head over to the dealer website to learn about current specials and how they can help every consumer save money," Marazzi continues.



Customers who come to check out Brandon Honda stay as they appreciate the Brandon Honda Promise. Each customer purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle from the dealer receives eight benefits at no extra charge. All new Hondas come with a lifetime warranty while pre-owned cars come with a 10 year/100K mile warranty and breakdown coverage. In addition, all cars feature a $1,000 risk-free price protection promise, a three day exchange policy, a car wash with service, two free oil changes, and the service rewards program.



"The promise helps to ensure consumers don't pay more than they absolutely have to when driving their Honda. Don't shy away from car ownership due to concerns about high maintenance and repair costs. With the Brandon Honda Promise, consumers save over the life of the car and get an amazing vehicle known for its quality and durability," Marazzi proclaims.



About Brandon Honda

Brandon Honda remains the premier Tampa Honda dealership, offering amazing deals on new and used vehicles. The dealership earned their reputation in the region by offering the best prices on Honda cars, trucks, and accessories for new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles. Test drive the Honda CR-V or the Honda Odyssey, both found on the Edmunds' 2013 list of Best Cars You Can Buy.