‘Free Government Cell Phones 4 U’ Helps People Get Information on Free Cell Phone Services

For most people, having a cell phone is more than a luxury—it is a necessity. Anyone who has ever been stuck at the side of the road with a flat tire knows how important it is to be able to call for help when needed. In addition, parents and their kids rely on cell phones to keep in touch with each other throughout the day, as do bosses and their employees.



Unfortunately, cell phone service is not always cheap, and for many people, having one or more phones can take a pretty good bite out of the monthly budget. As a result, many people have had to give up their cell phones, leaving them without a way to call for help when needed.



A website has gotten a lot of attention lately for its comprehensive reviews and information on free government cell phones. Free Government Cell Phones 4 U was founded in mid-2011, and is already developed a well-deserved reputation as an outstanding source for people to learn about how to obtain free government phones, read reviews and find the best cell phone providers to work with.



“These free government cell phones may sound too good to be true, but they are the real deal,” an article on the website explained, adding that over 8 million Americans in close to 40 states are enrolled in free government cell phone programs.



Those who qualify for the free government phones will not be charged connection fees, have to sign an annual contract, make a deposit, or pay monthly service fees for the cell phone. As the website explained, the only requirement is that people must comply with the annual certification requirement for ongoing service.



Using the website is easy; simply log onto the home page and begin browsing through the vast array of information and reviews.



The United States government has partnered with numerous companies to provide the free service and distribute the cell phones to qualifying customers. For example, Assurance Wireless, managed by Virgin Mobile, is the fastest-growing free government phone provider.



Another company that provides this service is Reachout Wireless, part of Nexus Communications. Although it is only operating in a few states, they are quickly expanding their program.



Safelink Wireless is the oldest and largest free government cell phone carrier in the United Sates. It offers up to 250 free local and domestic long distance minutes each month to eligible people.



About Free Government Cell Phones 4 U

Free Government Cell Phones 4 U was founded in the second half of 2011, and has quickly become a leading authority on the Lifeline Assistance program and free government cell phones. The website also features reviews of the different programs and providers to do business with. For more information, please visit http://www.freegovernmentcellphones4u.com