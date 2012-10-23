Free Government Cell Phones Program Is Explained in Helpful Detail in New Phone Services Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Phone Services, a website that provides information on the country’s Lifeline Assistance program, recently launched its user-friendly and easy-to-navigate site with the aim of spreading the word about government assisted cell phone service and destroying public misconceptions about this helpful service.



As the economy continues to struggle and the unemployment rate remains high, millions of Americans are still out of work. Times are tough for many families, and most have had to cut back on necessities in order to make ends meet. But as anybody who has ever been stranded on the side of the road with car trouble, missed a call from their child’s school telling them their son or daughter was ill, or was unable to connect with a potential employer to get a new job, in this day and age cell phones are not just a “luxury”—they are definitely a “necessity.”



Thanks to the federally mandated Lifeline Assistance and Link Up programs, people who participate in a qualifying government assistance program or live below the poverty line can now have access to a free basic cell phone and up to 250 free cell phone minutes a month.



As an article on the newly launched Phone Services website explained, while the idea of getting a free cell phone may seem too good to be true, it is a reality for the millions of low income and unemployed Americans people struggling to make ends meet. The website is devoted to getting the word out about this amazing program.



“On the Phone Services website visitors can find comprehensive information on the many free cell phone carriers operating in the United States,” an article on the website notes, adding that the Phone Services website also provides details on the best regional free cell phone providers and eligibility criteria for each free cell phone carrier.



“If you want to find out if free cell phone service is available in your state, we have a list of states where free cell phone service is available and step by step instructions for qualifying for service in your state. This really takes the guess work out of choosing the best carrier in your state and qualifying for service.”



The four largest free government cell phone providers currently involved in the helpful Lifeline Assistance program include Assurance Wireless, Budget Wireless, Reachout Wireless and Safelink Wireless. Phone Services has a complete write up on each carrier and detailed instructions for qualifying for service for each one.



Before people apply for free cell phone service, it is advised that visitors take the time to browse through the many helpful articles on the Phone Services website to determine which free cell phone service will meet their needs the best. Depending on which state an applicant resides in, he or she may have one or more options that are available. In these cases, it is best to know the options ahead of time. Not all carriers offer the same services and depending on the person’s phone usage, one carrier may be better than others.



