Free Ground Shipping from Expert Brand

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- There is nothing better than something free! And that is exactly what the performance apparel company Expert Brand is offering.



All orders placed over $50 qualify for free ground shipping anywhere in the Continental USA.



Expert Brand specializes in performance apparel for running, yoga and working out. The catalog features full lines for women, men and youth.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com