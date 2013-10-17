Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Today, WinXDVD (www.winxdvd.com) sends the advance notice and invitation of 2013 online Halloween promotion to all people on the earth, featuring a mysterious and meritorious big present, everyone-affordable Halloween deals and the free download URLs of YouTube downloader and DVD burner programs as Halloween gifts.



The trailer page of this Halloween promotion has already been live, where visitors can preview the general coverage of the campaign, which can be divided into three parts:



Part 1 - Halloween gift: A commercial and mainstream product from the company will be donated unconditionally around this festival, and the license code will be disclosed soon. In the meantime, users are shown with free download links of WinX YouTube Downloader and WinX DVD Author for downloading interesting holiday videos from YouTube and converting and burning Halloween videos to DVDs.



What will be the big gift, a DVD decrypter, a video converter or a DVD burner? Get the answer at: http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



Part 2 - Halloween deals: Regularly charges for $159.85, the all-sided holiday software pack including four programs is now available at only $39.95. But this deal is only for first 30 customers every based on Eastern (standard) time.



Part 3 - Software discount: Full version WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and WinX DVD Copy Pro are now provided at lowest prices ever. They can help users convert MKV, MTS/M2TS, AVI, WMV, MPEG and other videos to iPhone, iPad, as well as Android and Microsoft tablets and cell phones, make slideshow videos, Clone DVD to DVD disc, DVD folder or ISO image, etc.



If you are interested in any of 2013 Halloween promotion contents sponsored by WinXDVD Software, please feel free to take part in it and share it with your friends. It will be formally on line soon. Please stay tuned at

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



About WinXDVD Software, Inc.

WinXDVD Software is a branch of Digiarty Software Inc. specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.