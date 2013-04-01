Free Home Info Kelowna Reveals Secrets to Buying and Selling a Home

British Columbia, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- According to http://okanaganrealestateumbrella.com, 76 residential properties sold during the week of March 11-17, 2013 in the Central Okanagan area. The average price of the homes sold was $338,465 with the combined total of all 76 homes coming in at over $25.7 million. "With this volume of sale, mistakes are bound to occur due to human error. The more a home buyer or seller understands about the process, the better he or she is able to ensure any mistakes are caught in a timely manner," according to Wade Webb, media contact for Free Home Info Kelowna.



Buyers often arrive at closing only to find they are unprepared for additional costs which must be factored into the overall monthly payment calculations. Taxes are one example of this and can leave buyers floored when they see how much they add to the cost of the home. Others are aware of these extra costs, but still make common and costly mistakes which can easily be avoided. "Free Home Info Kelowna addresses both topics and many more to ensure buyers get the best deal possible when purchasing real estate," Mr. Webb continues.



Experienced and first time home buyers may overlook foreclosures when looking for an appropriate property for their needs. "A bank foreclosure continues to be an excellent way to save considerably on a Kelowna home. Finding the right property takes time as buyers must keep searching to see which homes are now going through this process. Free Home Info Kelowna searches for these properties and shares the information with potential buyers so each client finds the right property for his or her needs," Mr. Webb declares.



Sellers make use of this site to learn what their home is worth, mistakes commonly made by sellers and how to pass a home inspection. Other topics covered include seller tips, prices in the area and divorce and the home. "Sellers no longer have to rely strictly on advice from their real estate agent. Thanks to Free Home Info Kelowna, sellers can now take matters into their own hands and retain more control while selling their home," Mr. Webb declares.



About Free Home Info Kelowna

Free Home Info Kelowna provides buyers and sellers with information concerning commercial and residential property in the Okanagan area. Users find direct access to properties for sale in Kelowna along with consumer links, local community information, free reports, school information, answers to frequently asked real estate questions and more. First time buyers and experienced investors learn how to go about finding the perfect property, how to handle negotiations, where to find financing and other information concerning the real estate market. Buying and selling property in the Okanagan area now becomes easier thanks to this site.