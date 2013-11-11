Free Home Loan Calculator Is Now Available at Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Individuals who plan on buying property or residence usually seek financial help from various financial institutions. Home loan calculators make calculations easy and provide consumers an opportunity to choose the best or right options for housing loans. Free Math Calculator has now introduced a new application named Home Loan Calculator to calculate home loans.



This informative as well as useful software performs calculations related to payoff date, PMI amount, interest amount and EMI rates. Those who wish to take home loans can rely on the resourceful Home Loan Calculator from Free Math Calculator. A person seeking financial service from a lending company needs to put various figures and facts of the loan into the Home Loan Calculator for the purpose of acquiring the desired results.



The information required for the purpose includes loan amount, home value, loan purpose, credit profile, Private Mortgage Interest (PMI), property tax, start date, loan term and interest rate. According to the input, the Home Loan Calculator provides results like PMI, total tax paid, total interest, the repayment amount, pay off date, date for PMI pay off, total PMI paid and so on.



The website says, “The Home Loan Calculator is a good software for persons who intend to obtain a home loan because it gives a lot of information about repayment of the home loan.”



This user-friendly software can be easily downloaded from the website Download.com free of cost. The operating system requirements consist of Windows Server 2008, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7/8 and Windows 2003. CNET has secured the file through a proper scanning process, which ensures that the software is free from spyware and virus.



To get more information about Free Home Loan Calculator, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Home-Loan-Calculator/3000-20417_4-76010128.html



About Free Math Calculator

Free Math Calculator is an online platform offering different types and ranges of calculators to consumers. All calculators designed and developed by Free Math Calculator work effectively to fulfill the specific requirements of the user.



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