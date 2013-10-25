FREE "How-To" Video Training - Internet Marketer Discovers a $700,000 Income Method Utilizing "Polar Opposite Thinking"

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- A successful Internet marketer has discovered a unique way to make over $700,000 in less than 30 days utilizing a method he calls "polar opposite thinking". This method was born when he found out that simply being part of the herd mentality never made anyone significant money online. In fact, he states the number one reason many people fail in online marketing is because they do the same thing that 98% of other online marketers do. Many of these “make money online” methods no longer work as Internet marketing is constantly changing and in order to survive and make any significant money, today's Internet marketer must evolve and be open to change and creativity. To get more details on this method click here



The marketer describes a method which is completely opposite of what 98% of internet marketers utilize on a daily basis. He claims the only way to make significant recurring income online is to "think outside the box". His way of thinking outside the box is by doing the polar opposite of what everybody does online. Recently he tested his method and generated over $1.2 million in income in less than two months, with over $700,000 of that coming within the first 30 days. The next step was to give this marketing system to several of his students and friends. He detailed the system to them step by step and in less than 60 days his average student made over $30,000 online.



The method is very simple and can be exploited to generate a comfortable recurring monthly income to anyone that follows his steps in the exact order. In fact, the only way that this method works is if these steps are followed in the exact order, but if this simple rule is ignored the person may not make money.



In an effort to give back to the Internet community, he has made his marketing system available in a three-part free video series. This marketing system will work if followed exactly as taught and may provide anyone life changing income. According to this method's author, the person need not have a website, online marketing experience or any special technical knowledge.



In fact, several of his students who tried this method were senior citizens that had little or no knowledge of computers.



For more information on this breakthrough income producing method please visit:

http://bigwealthideas.com



At BigWealthIdeas.Com he will give people a brief introduction to this method in a case study and will provide them instructions on how to get the free three video series that explains this method in more detail.



With the obvious anticipated popularity of this online money making method, he will make this free video series available only to the first 100 people that subscribe to getting these videos at BigWealthIdeas.Com



Contact:

Frank Dumond

Suite 400

401 Theodore Fremd Ave

Rye, NY 10580