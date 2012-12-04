Free Hunting Games Website HuntingGames4u.com Adds Top Ten Hunting Games List

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- HuntingGames4u.com recently announced the addition of their new Top 10 Hunting Games to the website. HuntingGames4u.com is the leading hunting games website featuring free-to-play flash games such as duck hunting, fishing, turkey shoots, buck, deer, moose hunting and others based on the great outdoor life of self survival.



For true hunters and lovers of the outdoors, hunting is about precision, stealth, instincts and knowing the prey as well as the terrain. Novice to seasoned hunters are finding all of these attributes and more with the best free hunting games for PC at HuntingGames4u.com. The website has recently added their new Top Ten Hunting Games list with many more to follow. “We are constantly checking for the best new games as our aim is to make the best Internet hunting website of all time,” said a HuntingGames4u.com website co-founder.



The website has a great selection of the best Duck Hunting Games found on the Internet with varying degrees of difficulty for newbies to seasoned hunters. As the website grows, the list of top quality duck shooting games will continue to grow as well, including other types of birds such as turkeys, geese, waterfowl and mallards.



HuntingGames4u.com also features the best free online Deer Hunting Games that are fast loading flash games offering a variety of challenges. Based on North American deer hunting, these classics feature the stalking of white-tailed deer, black tailed deer and mule deer. Players can choose a game based on their location and their hunting instincts. Although many games feature a variety of rifle types, others are based on bow hunting methods. The website’s selection of deer hunting games ranges from 100-percent realistic to cartoon based, yet all require patience, good hand-to-eye coordination and instincts.



While all of the Fishing Games on the website are fun and fast loading, some are highly realistic and others are designed for younger players. The realistic games range from deep sea fishing for big catch like Tuna, Shark, Eel or Swordfish to boat fishing, beach fishing or even harbour fishing. Most of the games will involve catching as many fish as possible within a time limit in order to pass through to the next level, which usually gets harder and harder.



HuntingGames4u.com is the brainchild of two friends born and raised in Minnesota, USA that have been keen hunters for over 25 years. The new Top 10 Hunting Games list reflects the most popular games on the website and is sure to change and expand as the website founders discover new games that appeal to hunters. For more information, please visit http://www.huntinggames4u.com



About HuntingGames4U.com

