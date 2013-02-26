Free Hypnosis Treatment Helps Millions

Darwen, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Top UK clinical hypnotherapist Jon Rhodes is giving away thousands of dollars of free hypnotherapy audio sessions for absolutely no cost. Hypnotherapy is proven to make rapid yet long lasting positive changes in a person.



“There are absolutely no obligations at all. You don't need to sign up for anything or do anything. Just click on the link and immediately download your sessions.” Jon commented.



So why is he giving away so many sessions that he could easily charge for?



“I want as many people as possible to experience the powerful therapeutic qualities of hypnotherapy. People can download these sessions regardless of income or location.”



Jon's website, Free Hypnosis Treatment , contains a very impressive thirty-one different therapeutic hypnosis audio sessions – all free. They cover many issues such as confidence, weight loss, quit smoking, and jealousy. There are also ten free meditation sessions and a large collection of health related audio sessions. Their official Youtube channel has over two and a half million views.



Using his experience as a hypnotherapist, Jon has also created a larger collection of hypnotherapy audio sessions at his premium site HypnoBusters . There is a session for almost anything you can imagine, such as a hypnotic botox, creativity, phobias, and ageing.



If are looking to experience the long lasting healing powers of hypnotherapy for absolutely no fee or obligation, then you should definitely visit Jon's website at http://www.freehypnosistreatment.com/hypnosistreatment.html



