Free Information Technology Project Management Training Webinar

Anyone in the IT field knows how important it is to stay on top of new and emerging technologies. E.R. Williams and his training webinars help promote successful Information Technology Projects and Programs.



Each of the principles shared comes from successful best practices and lessons learned from over 20 previous years of IT experience. These principles have saved careers, companies, and lost revenue from projects and programs that were improperly planned, or poorly organized and executed.



“The past decade's information technology projects and programs have had critically high failure rates (under 50% success). The success rate has increased over the last decade however there is significant room for improvement to improve the success rate well above 50%,” said E.R. Williams, PMP of The IT Professional Facilitator.



There are several factors that lead to the problems with IT projects and programs. Within his webinar training, Willams will discuss the top reasons for project failure, key factors for success and the misconceptions of Configuration Management that has led to its mis-use and incorrect application to IT projects’ and programs’ development life cycles.



“The major contributing factors including lack of knowledge transfer, inexperienced, and experienced IT professionals working long hours, professionals having dual project roles that required full time responsibilities, and burn out need to be addressed. Our goal is to provide the necessary knowledge transfer, successful best practices and lessons learned to IT project management professionals and provide them with the tools and know how to get the job done right and achieve continued success,” said Williams.



Williams has several professional webinars trainings, coaching and information for IT professionals that span a variety of IT project management topics. Those interested in his free webinar training series should visit his website at http://www.itprofessionalfacilitator.com/webinarseries.



