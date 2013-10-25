Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- AppRevels Co., Ltd. recently updated its free iPhone transfer software – AppRevels Software to Version 1.1.0.2, and added function of using iPhone, iPad and iPod as flash drives.



AppRevels Co., Ltd. is a young software company that devotes itself to the recommendations of iPod, iPad and iPhone apps and games, as well as providing solutions for data transfers of iPhone, iPad and iPod. On the 30th of August, AppRevels Co., Ltd. released its first free iPhone transfer software, AppRevels. This software is used for transferring files among iOS devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod), iTunes and PCs. Compared with iTunes, AppRevels Software stands out in its user-friendliness. This software only does the data transfer work and never erases any file from the devices. This software has a simple UI which is easy for users to handle.



This latest updates of AppRevels Software fixed some bugs and added a function of making iPhone, iPad and iPod as flash drives. The iPhone transfer software allows users to save any file in their iDevices without limitations, and it can be helpful for the iPhone backups, iPad backups and iPod backups. The AppRevels Software also provides recommendations of free iPhone and iPad apps, and allows users to download and install apps with seconds.



Users will come up with this kind of problems: The PowerPoint is perfect, and he/she wants to save it for further use, however he/she only has the iPhone and the USB cable at hand. iTunes isn’t functional at this moment, but the AppRevels Software is right here to help. With the software installed on computer, users can take advantage of the “USB storage” function of AppRevels Software, and they are able to transfer the PowerPoint files to their iPhone with ease. The Added “USB Storage” function of this free iPhone transfer software is wonderful and definitely useful in our daily lives.



Anyone interested are able to download this free iPhone transfer software at: http://www.apprevels.com/apprevels/. Users can download this software onto their PC without any restrictions. The software is not only helpful with its USB function, but also helpful with the recommendation of iPhone and iPad apps. Check AppRevels out if in need of using iPhone to save files, transferring files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs; or getting free iPhone apps.



Links:

Company Page: http://www.apprevels.com

Product Page: http://www.apprevels.com/apprevels/

Download: http://download.apprevels.com/download.php?49c9adb18e44be0711a94e827042f630



About AppRevels Co., Ltd.

AppRevels is a software company that locates in Shenzhen, China. AppRevels Co., Ltd dedicates itself on the solutions of recommendations of apps and games for iOS devices, and is also a professional solution provider for transfer issues with iOS devices.