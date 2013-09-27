Free iPod, iPad & iPhone Transfer Software AppRevels Upgraded to 1.1 with Better User Experience

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- AppRevels Co., Ltd., a software company that focuses on the app recommendation and data transfers among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs, officially released the updated version (v1.1.0.2) of AppRevels Software on September 25. 5 main updates and changes have been added to this powerful iPhone transfer software, and users can enjoy the file transfers with ease now.



AppRevels Co., Ltd. is a professional solution provider that focuses on the app recommendations for iPhone, iPad and iPod, and the data transfer solutions among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. The AppRevels Software is known as a piece of multifunctional free iPhone transfer software that can be used for transferring files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. This freeware also recommends free apps from App Store and apprevels.com, and supports free downloading and installing apps within the software.



AppRevels version 1.0.0 was released a month ago, and ever since the software released, it has been downloaded for more than 500,000 times. This updated version mainly fixed some bugs that occurred in the first version, and in this updated version, users may get more comfortable user experience.



What’s New in AppRevels Software 1.1.0.2:

1. Fixed the failure of app installation on iPod touch 5.

2. Fixed the wrong showing thumbnails of some videos.

3. Fixed the incorrect showing problem of the update icon.

4. Optimized the contents of the app recommending websites, and added the recommendations from App Store.

5. Added function of recognizing the jailbroken iOS devices. The AppRevels Software doesn’t support the installation of jailbroken apps on non-jailbroken devices.

6. Fixed other known bugs.



AppRevels v 1.1.0.2 added the function of recognizing jailbroken iOS devices. This software works well with the jailbroken devices, but it doesn’t support installing jailbroken apps on non-jailbroken devices. The users of jailbroken iOS devices are able to download and install jailbroken apps onto their devices within AppRevels Software. As for the users of non-jailbroken iOS devices, they are able to get the free app recommendations in the “Apps from the App Store” of AppRevels Software. Users are able to view the apps in iTunes by clicking “View in iTunes” under the icons of the apps in AppRevels Software, and then they are able to download and install the apps in iTunes. AppRevels Software has two options of app recommendations, one is “apps from the App Store”, and the other is the “Jailbreak Apps”, users can choose different options in accordance with jailbreaking conditions of their iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.



AppRevels Software is totally free to download and use, users can feel free to download this software. Anyone interested please refer to the download webpage of AppRevels Software:

http://www.apprevels.com/apprevels/



Links:

Company Page: http://www.apprevels.com

Product Page: http://www.apprevels.com/apprevels/



About AppRevels Co., Ltd.

AppRevels is a software company that locates in Shenzhen, China. AppRevels Co., Ltd dedicates itself on the solutions of recommendations of apps and games for iOS devices, and is also a professional solution provider for transfer issues with iOS devices.