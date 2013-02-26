Free Kindle Book: Awesome Upcycling Guide for Green Crafting

Lahore, Pakistan -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Altered Upcycling is a green crafting company that promotes upcycling and green crafting tips, tricks and tutorials. The company has developed several books (all available on Amazon under Mahe Zehra Husain) that teach the reader how to incorporate upcycling and recycling in their everyday lives and especially in their arts and crafts projects. The goal is to save the planet while crafting.



To provide all crafters with a chance to learn from these techniques, Altered Upcycling will provide unlimited free Kindle copies of its book: Make a Card Awesome! A step-by-step guide to creative card making techniques on Amazon from the 23rd to the 27th of February 2013.



This Kindle book focuses on making amazing cards out of recycled materials, more specifically paper products, card scraps and paint chips. The reader will see that even though the materials are few and simple the cards that are made using them are beautiful and unique. Readers will learn different tips, tricks and techniques to turn paint chips or small unwanted card scraps into handmade cards.



Make a Card Awesome! A step-by-step guide to creative card making techniques contains 17 different card-making projects that cover everything from Birthdays to Valentine’s Day cards. There are cards to fit every occasion. Need to say you’re sorry? Have to congratulate a friend? Welcome a new baby? Go to a house warming party? This book has it all covered using simple tools and upcycled materials.



Every project is illustrated with images and contains videos for visual learners. Make a Card Awesome! A step-by-step guide to creative card making techniques is one in a series of books that focus on green crafting techniques. With this Free Kindle book offer, readers will have a chance to explore the world of green crafting with the promise of more books that will teach the interested reader other ways to upcycle!



To help everyone lead a ‘greener’ life, Altered Upcycling is giving this book for free for a limited time only. If you’re interested make sure to download the book from the 23rd-27th of February. Downloading it for the Kindle is very simple and even if you don’t own one you can still get the free e-book download and use Kindle applications for other tablets and PCs. Kindle doesn’t restrict you to its device. You can read the book on any PC machine or tablet with the free Kindle App.



Creating upcycled items with the use of discarded materials is not difficult at all. Altered Upcycling provides lots and lots of inspiration on their website, their blog, and their Facebook page, for free.



Don’t miss the chance to get this free downloadable Kindle book. This is a limited time offer, so come and join in the green crafting movement and make much more with less. Save money. Save the Earth. Be Creative.



About the Founder/Author: Mahe Zehra Husain (MZ) is a mathematician by training and an artist by nature. She has completed her Masters in Operations Research from The University of Texas at Austin, works at a software house and plays with her art supplies! She loves to see things in a different light and is an avid altered artist who is constantly looking for ways to upcycle all the trash around her in an attempt to make the world greener one small craft project at a time. Join her on her upcycling adventures at alteredupcycling.com!



About Altered Upcycling

To download the book US readers can go to: http://www.amazon.com/awesome-creative-making-techniques-ebook/dp/B008RBGWEW/ref=la_B0077MUSYW_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1361254414&sr=1-1



UK Readers can go to: http://www.amazon.co.uk/awesome-creative-making-techniques-ebook/dp/B008RBGWEW/ref=la_B0077MUSYW_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1361254414&sr=1-1