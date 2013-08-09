Free Kindle Book: Awesome Upcycling Guide for Green Crafting from 20 Artists

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Altered Upcycling is a green crafting company that promotes upcycling and green crafting tips, tricks and tutorials. The company has developed several books (all available on Amazon under Mahe Zehra Husain) that teach the reader how to incorporate upcycling and recycling in their everyday lives and especially in their arts and crafts projects. The goal is to save the planet while crafting.



To provide all crafters with a chance to learn from these techniques, Altered Upcycling will provide unlimited free Kindle copies of its book: The Green Crafts Lifestyle - Learn to Upcycle Wood, Paper, Plastic, Fabric and Paper with 35 Exciting Projects and Tutorials on Amazon from the 16th to the 18th of August 2013.



This Kindle book has been put together by 20 artists from all over the world and include projects that upcycle furniture, card, paper, metal tins, plastic packaging and everything in between. The range and variety of these projects is truly amazing.



If you have ever wanted to try your hand at Upcycling and green crafting, then this is the book for you. It gives you a look at everything you can do with green crafting from wood crafts, plastic and metal art to paper crafts and fabric and sewing projects. Make beautiful bracelets from soda bottles and old clothing. Make earrings from soda cans and old tins. Make little book pendants from old leather pieces. Turn old chairs into new decor pieces. Fuse old plastic bags to make one-of-a-kind purses and bags. Try your hand at various fabric upcycling projects.



The Green Crafts Lifestyle - Learn to Upcycle Wood, Paper, Plastic, Fabric and Paper with 35 Exciting Projects and Tutorials contains 36 step by step tutorials with clear instructions and pictures. The book has over 200 pages and close to 300 pictures and illustrations as well as a video project making sure that all artists and crafters have ample instructional material to learn from. There are projects to fit every occasion. Need a gift for your girlfriend’s birthday? Go to a house warming party? Need a project for the kids? This book has it all covered using simple tools and upcycled materials.



The Green Crafts Lifestyle - Learn to Upcycle Wood, Paper, Plastic, Fabric and Paper with 35 Exciting Projects and Tutorials is the first in a series of books that focus on green crafting techniques. With this Free Kindle book offer, readers will have a chance to explore the world of green crafting with the promise of more books that will teach the interested reader other ways to upcycle!



To help everyone lead a ‘greener’ life, Altered Upcycling is giving this book for free for a limited time only. If you’re interested make sure to download the book from the 16th -18th of August 2013. Downloading it for the Kindle is very simple and even if you don’t own one you can still get the free e-book download and use Kindle applications for other tablets and PCs. Kindle doesn’t restrict you to its device. You can read the book on any PC machine or tablet with the free Kindle App.



Creating upcycled items with the use of discarded materials is not difficult at all. Altered Upcycling provides lots and lots of inspiration on their website, their blog, and their Facebook page, for free.



Don’t miss the chance to get this free downloadable Kindle book. This is a limited time offer, so come and join in the green crafting movement and make much more with less. Save money. Save the Earth. Be Creative.



About the Founder/Author

Mahe Zehra Husain (MZ) is a mathematician by training and an artist by nature. She has completed her Masters in Operations Research from The University of Texas at Austin, works at a software house and plays with her art supplies! She loves to see things in a different light and is an avid altered artist who is constantly looking for ways to upcycle all the trash around her in an attempt to make the world greener one small craft project at a time. Join her on her upcycling adventures at http://www.alteredupcycling.com!



About Altered Upcycling

Altered Upcycling is a green crafting company that promotes upcycling and green crafting tips, tricks and tutorials. The company has developed several books (all available on Amazon under Mahe Zehra Husain) that teach the reader how to incorporate upcycling and recycling in their everyday lives and especially in their arts and crafts projects. The goal is to save the planet while crafting.



Media Contact: Mahe Zehra Husain – Founder Altered Upcycling

Website: http://www.alteredupcycling.com

Email: thecraftycan@gmail.com

Company Location: Austin, TX



Visit the official website at http://www.alteredupcycling.com/.



To download the book US readers can go to: http://www.amazon.com/The-Green-Crafts-Lifestyle-ebook/dp/B00E8769RE/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1375364528&sr=1-1



UK Readers can go to: http://www.amazon.co.uk/The-Green-Crafts-Lifestyle-ebook/dp/B00E8769RE/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1375364528&sr=1-1