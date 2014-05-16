Free Kindle Book: Awesome Zentangle Guide from Altered Upcycling

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Altered Upcycling is an educational crafting company that promotes living a creative life using mixed media, upcycling and green crafting tips, tricks and tutorials. The company has developed several books (all available on Amazon under Mahe Zehra Husain) that teach the reader how to live creatively, upcycle and make the most of their time and art supplies. The goal is to reduce as much wastage of materials for a greener crafting method.



Recently Altered Upcycling has published a guide to Zentangle art. The book is full of projects and worksheets to facilitate both the beginner and experienced artist. Even if one have never tried doodling before, this guide will walk them through the entire process of Zentangle art in a step by step manner with lots of pictures and examples.



To provide everyone a chance to get this book, Altered Upcycling has made the book free from the 19th of May to the 23rd of May 2014. Unlimited free copies of Zentangle Inspired Art: A Beginners Guide to Zentangle Art and Zentangle Inspired Art and Craft Projects are available from the 19th to the 23rd of May 2014.



This Zentangle guide includes everything needed to get started on a tangling adventure. From tools, tangles, printable worksheets to techniques and projects. It’s all in Zentangle Inspired Art: A Beginners Guide to Zentangle Art and Zentangle Inspired Art and Craft Projects. There are lots of step by step pictures that illustrate each project and make it very easy for anyone to follow along.



Zentangle art is also a great tool to promote focus and concentration in children. Download this guide to learn the art of Zentangle with children and turn it into a family activity this summer.



Altered Upcycling is giving Zentangle Inspired Art: A Beginners Guide to Zentangle Art and Zentangle Inspired Art and Craft Projects for free for a limited time only. If interested, make sure to download the book from the 19th to the 23rd of May 2014. Downloading it for the Kindle is very simple and even if one doesn’t own any they can still get the free e-book download and use Kindle applications for other tablets and PCs. Kindle doesn’t restrict one to its device.People can read the book on any PC machine or tablet with the free Kindle App.



Making time for crafting and creativity is not hard at all. Altered Upcycling provides lots and lots of inspiration on their website, their blog, and their Facebook page, for free.



Don’t miss the chance to get this free downloadable Kindle book. This is a limited time offer, so come and join in the green crafting movement and make much more with less. Save money. Save the Earth. Be Creative.



About Mahe Zehra Husain

Mahe Zehra Husain (MZ) is a mathematician by training and an artist by nature. She has completed her Masters in Operations Research from The University of Texas at Austin, works at a software house and plays with her art supplies! She loves to see things in a different light and is an avid altered artist who is constantly looking for ways to upcycle all the trash around her in an attempt to make the world greener one small craft project at a time. Join her on her upcycling adventures at www.alteredupcycling.com!



About Altered Upcycling

Altered Upcycling is a green crafting company that promotes upcycling and green crafting tips, tricks and tutorials. The company has developed several books (all available on Amazon under Mahe Zehra Husain) that teach the reader how to incorporate upcycling and recycling in their everyday lives and especially in their arts and crafts projects. The goal is to save the planet while crafting.



Media Contact:

Mahe Zehra Husain – Founder Altered Upcycling

Website: www.alteredupcycling.com

Email: thecraftycan@gmail.com



Company Location: Austin, TX



Visit the official website at http://www.alteredupcycling.com/.



To download the book US readers can go to: http://www.amazon.com/Zentangle-Inspired-Art-Beginners-Projects-ebook/dp/B00K97YVHM/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1400198623&sr=1-1



UK Readers can go to: http://www.amazon.co.uk/Zentangle-Inspired-Art-Beginners-Projects-ebook/dp/B00K97YVHM/ref=sr_1_1?s=digital-text&ie=UTF8&qid=1400198623&sr=1-1