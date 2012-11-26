Free Kindle Book Helps to Rekindle the True Holiday Spirit, Sans the Materialism

Shakopee, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- It never fails, every year just as the turkey has been cleared off the table, hoards of people rush off to the malls and stores to grab the latest gadgets, toys, and other trends of the season. As they stampede each other over the “gift of the year,” they lose sight of what the holidays truly are about. The overbearing waft of materialism is enough to send anyone over the edge. How can we survive yet another holiday season of Christmas gifts, and focus more on the love and togetherness of the holiday, rather than be drawn into the materialism? Sorta Off the Grid has the solution with their newly published kindle book, “Christmas Gifts They’ll Actually Like! 25 Easy, Homemade Gift Ideas – Plus Instructions.”



In the true spirit of the giving season, Sorta Off the Grid has decided to offer this innovative kindle book for free on November 23rd through November 24th and November 26th through November 28th, exclusively on Amazon.com.



You shouldn't worry if you don’t own a kindle, you can take advantage of this offer: there is a free app that allows anyone to read kindle books on mobile devices, tablets, PCs and Macs at http://amzn.to/aUZMHP .



To get a peek inside the book, or to get your copy, you can check it out on Amazon here http://amzn.to/UMlxWN.



Sorta Off the Grid was founded by Casey Tucker and Lynn Rogers, so that they could share the valuable lessons they learned as they went “sorta” off the grid in their city home after the economic collapse of 2008. They share practical ways to take control of life by becoming more self-sufficient in the areas of organic gardening, canning, natural home remedies, alternative family finances, household energy reduction, and much more. To learn more about Sorta Off the Grid, or to sign up for their free weekly newsletter, visit http://www.SortaOffTheGrid.com.



