Free Kindle Book, Let's Go Metal Detecting, Launched on April 20 off to Tremendous Start

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Since the announcement in a April 20th press release about the “Free Amazon Kindle Book”, Let’s Go Metal Detecting, beginning metal detectionist, those think about entering the sport of metal detecting, and people looking for an exciting new outdoor hobby are downloading the free book in numbers far exceeding the publishers expectations. It can still be downloaded until Wednesday, April 24, 2013. For a free copy of Let’s Go Metal Detecting go to: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BTI8H9S for USA or http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00BTI8H9S for UK.



The book introduces the hobby of metal detecting which is the process of going treasure hunting with an metal detector. It finds metal objects such as coins, jewelry, relic buttons and other treasures that have been lost and time has caused them to be buried. Today’s detectors are easy to use and are quite accurate to help quicken the search for valuable treasures by telling the difference between a bottle cap and a coin, a button or even gold nuggets.



The book gives the reader a good understanding of the difference in metal detectors, where to buy them, how to use them, what other equipment is needed, how to set up a practice “treasure hunting garden, and how to plan a hunt. There now is a metal detector for every budget. Metal detecting can be successfully done in virtually any geographic location.



“This free eBook promotion helps launch the book and establish a good base for future sales. It also helps introduce the hobby of metal detecting to new people around the world,” says Richard Terry of Lifestyle Publishing 4You, the publisher of this book. When the free book promotion ends the price of Let’s Go Metal Detecting will return to its normal price. For a free copy of Let’s Go Metal Detecting go to: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BTI8H9S for USA or http://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B00BTI8H9S for UK.



