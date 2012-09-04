Free Kindle Short Story About Recurring Nightmares from First Time Fictional Author Trevor Score Entices, Thrills and Leaves Readers Wanting More

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Author Trevor Score has published his first fictional short story on Amazon’s Kindle Publishing platform on August 18th, 2012 for $0.99. Breaking Away: The Nightmare Begins is a short story falling into the category of Horror and Coming of Age and is suited for readers of all ages. The story revolves around a young boy who begins having recurring nightmares that are very real and very chilling and continues to have the exact same bad dream throughout his childhood. As time goes on, he works to understand and overcome his nightmares once and for all.



Staring September 9th, 2012, Breaking Away: The Nightmare Begins will be available for all Amazon Kindle readers for Free through an Amazon free promotional program. This will occur over the course of five days through the 13th of September. Readers can log into Amazon and locate the short story here: http://www.amazon.com/Breaking-Away-Nightmare-Begins-ebook/dp/B008ZK9WXI



Reader James Potter enjoyed Trevor’s short story and commented, “I just read this short story after purchasing it tonight. I found it to be very well written and full of suspense. It is the story of a young boy who begins having a reoccurring nightmare, which takes place in the basement of his past residence. Gradually he begins to fight back against these nightmares and the monster in them. I think Mr. Score has a full writing career ahead of him and I look forward to seeing more of his work. Hopefully he continues to write.”



About the Author: Trevor Score

Trevor Score was born in Berwyn, Illinois and brought up in the western suburbs of Chicago, where he still resides with his wife, middle school teacher Jennifer, and his 2 wonderful boys. He enjoys his new found excitement of fiction writing and spending time with his family. He is currently in the process of writing his second book, a follow up to Breaking Away: The Nightmare Begins.



