Free Laptop Program Makes Laptops Available for Every Student

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- The benefits of owning a laptop far outweigh the most important con: the cost. Although there are many laptop options available today, not many students have the spare cash on hand to purchase a laptop and don’t want to ask their parents to cover the additional expenses.



People in need of a new mobile computer are checking out free laptop deals organized by laptop review, news, deals, and freebie site Laptop HQ. The site has teamed up with several major advertisers and sponsors interested in giving away free laptops in exchange for participants answering a few surveys.



The free laptop program is made possible by marketing companies who fund research and gather data for other companies such as big bans and media companies. Those who agree to participate in surveys, free trials, paid trials, and other various programs can receive cool promotional prizes such as free laptops, cell phones, iPads, and other gadgets.



As a spokesperson for Laptop HQ noted, even though laptops are a necessary tool for students, they can be difficult for young people to afford.



“Thanks to the different free laptop programs, students from all walks of life can now get the laptops they need to succeed in school,” he said.



“While the laptops are not technically completely free, because the student must complete whatever procedures are required by the advertisers, they are still an incredible deal. Once the student completes the requirements, the laptop is shipped directly to his or her home or mailing address.”



An article written by Laptop HQ further explains the advertiser selection process: “We do our best to select only those advertisers who you can trust, and the companies behind this offer are absolutely legit and offer proven ways to get a free computer of your choice.” As long as the merchant’s survey requirements are completed, participants can choose a laptop that will be delivered right to their doorstep.



Individuals who answer the surveys can be assured that the laptops offered are not refurbished, damaged, or used in any way. The sponsors of the free laptop program deliver brand new, fully functioning laptops of their selected brand, and the laptops can be expected to include the latest Intel Core processor, a spacious solid state drive, and a decent amount of RAM.



In order to qualify for a free laptop, participants will have to input some personal information that will be kept 100% safe and not sold to third party advertisers.



The free laptop offer is not a government program and is available to every U.S. resident 18 years of age and over. If laptops are out of stock by the time all offers are completed, the participating freebie companies can send a Visa gift card or check for the monetary value of the laptop.



About Laptop HQ

LaptopHQ.org writes about the most interesting and unusual things about laptops: how to look after laptops, what the newest gadgets people can’t live without are, what software will make their life easier, and what cool peripherals they wouldn’t have thought of buying otherwise. The Laptop HQ team welcomes all news, suggestions, tips, guest posts, and feedback. For more information, please visit http://www.laptophq.org/