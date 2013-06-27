Free Legal Advice for Divorce when Can't Afford Lawyer, Hire Right Attorney for Low Income Family

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Getting divorced costs a lot of money, especially when there are child custody or support issues. If a person has a limited income, he needs to know how to access free legal advice for divorce. Legal-yogi.com is here to offer some tips on this topic, such as:



- Legal Aid Offices

- Attorney Payment Plans

- Pro Bono Lawyers

- Divorce Clinics



State Legal Aid Agencies

One place to get free legal advice about divorce is at a state’s Legal Aid agencies. These places of business are full of lawyers, paralegals, and other support personnel who can provide guidance about how to get through the divorce process. The attorney can take a client through the entire procedure, step-by-step, making sure than he clearly understands the terminology and other important factors of divorce. Paralegals are experts at obtaining the proper forms for divorce, helping someone fill them out, and knowing when they need to be filed.



Lawyers & Payment Plans

If one’s income is too much to qualify for free legal advice on divorce, there are many attorneys and law firms that accept payment plans. A potential client must provide proof of a steady, reliable income so the lawyer knows he can afford the plan they ultimately devise together. Generally, payments plans are based on a percentage of the client’s income, usually 10% to 15% of it monthly. The actual payments can be mailed in, handed in personally, or deducted from someone’s checking account.



Free Attorney Representation

Another form of no-cost legal advice for divorce is a law firm that has attorneys who will take on a case for free. This is called pro bono work and it’s a way for the barrister to give back to his community. It engenders goodwill from the nearby neighborhood, which realizes that, if it has any kind of legal trouble, this law firm can help with it. Often, a pro bono case results in another, paying case, so it all works out for both the client and the firm.



No-Cost Divorce Clinics

Many lawyers’ offices, women’s groups, and community organizations offer free legal advice for divorce in the form of no-cost clinics. These clinics are usually scheduled for a two-day time period, during which an attorney or paralegal supplies the appropriate divorce forms, timetables of when each one must be filed, and waivers for court fees. Times for the clinics are posted on community bulletin boards and online.



