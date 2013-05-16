Free Legal Help for Seniors Citizens, Legal Advice with Local Lawyers

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Fortunately, Legal-yogi.com is here to provide guidance about getting these folks the representation they deserve at a reasonable price, such as:



- National Senior Citizens Law Center

- Senior Citizens Law Office

- Massachusetts Resources

- Federal Government Assistance



NSCLC



The National Senior Citizens Law Center (NSCLC) is available to anyone over 60 years old and provides counseling and education for legal service advocates throughout the nation. While it does not supply individual legal help for senior citizens, it presents older people with names of organizations that do, such as the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. This organization has lawyers who help seniors with legal issues, as does the American Bar Association. Both can be accessed online.



SCLO



This group, the Senior Citizens Law Office, or SCLO, provides free legal help for seniors 60 and older. The attorneys on staff will represent elderly clients in matters of inaccurate billing by healthcare providers, disputes with health insurance companies, and will give advice about Medicaid and Medicare so seniors clearly understand both. The lawyers also supply advice for their clients on issues of accessing and obtaining public benefits and landlord-tenant disagreements.



Resources for Seniors in Massachusetts



If an elderly person living in Massachusetts needs legal help for seniors, she has many choices through MassResources.org. This website provides advice over the telephone, a legal services attorney for her, or it can send her self-help information. It may even be able to access a private lawyer who will take on a case pro bono (free). It can give seniors access to cash assistance programs, energy and utility help, and financial help that can teach people how to save or earn more money. There are food programs, information of tax credits for seniors, and transportation solutions for those who no longer drive due to age and/or poor eyesight.



Federal Government Aid



The federal government has set up several legal aid programs, many of which benefit seniors. Some of the legal help for senior citizens it offers includes consumer protection for the elderly, end-of-life planning, and health and housing issues that pertain to older folks. It also provides information about volunteer opportunities for seniors, guidance for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren, laws and regulations relevant to seniors, and housing programs to keep the elderly in clean, comfortable homes.



